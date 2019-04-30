Pedal for Hope enters its 15th year promoting awareness of childhood cancer

The Pedal for Hope cycling team is comprised of police officers from Peterborough, the OPP, the RCMP and Durham Region.

Over the past 15 years, the team has visited dozens of elementary schools across central Ontario, engaging in games and activities to educate students on being cancer aware. Students will gather pledges in support of the team and some will have their heads shaved in front of the entire school Shaving heads connects students with children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

On Monday morning, the team rolled into St Theresa’s Catholic elementary school, where grade six student Kirsten Lynch took part — much to the delight of her friends and family

“I was a little nervous for her. I was getting tears, I was trying to get a video of her,” said Barbara Lynch, Kirsten’s grandmother.

“I’m very, very proud of her.”

Team leader Sgt. John Townsend says the event has raised over $5 million for cancer research. He adds some of that will go toward a new program, which will offer support to families who have a child diagnosed with cancer.

“Siblings may have a hard time dealing with their sibling having cancer, the cancer patient themselves may have problems in school, problems with peers, the family may have financial difficulties. There’s a whole world behind the scenes needs for families” says Pedal for Hope team leader Sgt John Townsend

The 2019 Pedal for Hope campaign wraps up May 10.