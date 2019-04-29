‘Not guilty’: Lori Loughlin, Canadian David Sidoo among parents formally entering plea in admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin, Canadian businessman David Sidoo and 15 other parents have formally entered not-guilty pleas in the college admissions scandal that has ensnared the children of prominent people in two countries.

Loughlin and Sidoo were just two among 17 parents who submitted formal not guilty pleas in a Boston court on Monday, CNN reported.

WATCH: April 17 – Lori Loughlin – I had no choice but to plead not guilty

Nineteen defendants, including Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, are facing additional charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with the admissions scandal, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors have claimed that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 so that their two daughters could attend the University of Southern California (USC).

Money was allegedly paid to a false charity to guarantee them entrance; they had been falsely labelled as crew recruits — or rowing athletes.

Evidence attached to the criminal complaints against Loughlin and Giannulli include recorded phone calls and emails.

WATCH: April 12 – Man who took tests for students pleads guilty in college admissions scam

The college admissions scheme was aimed at seeing children enter schools such as Yale, Stanford, UCLA and Georgetown.

The scheme saw 36 parents, administrators and coaches arrested for allegedly working with William Singer, a college consultant, to facilitate deceptive student profiles and to cheat on SATs.

Other parents, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, have already agreed to plead guilty in connection with the scheme.