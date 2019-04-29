Larry King in hospital after suffering angina

Larry King, 85, is in hospital after suffering angina last Thursday.

In a statement to ET Canada, OraTV said, “On the morning of Thursday, April 23, Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty. Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987.”

The statement continued: “He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”

OraTV also clarified earlier reporting, stating that “doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest.”

They added, “Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern. He’s expected to be back to work on his shows, ‘Larry King Now’ and ‘PoliticKING with Larry King’ soon.”

The TV personality has had heart problems for 30 years, having had two heart attacks previously.

King is still working as a TV host and recently tweeted a photo of himself along with Craig Ferguson ahead of airing the interview.

It was a family affair at the office! Thanks @CraigyFerg for coming in. Stay tuned for the interview! pic.twitter.com/P3KGd7rAzn — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 24, 2019

