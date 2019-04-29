2nd driver charged in east-end crash: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have now charged two men following a serious crash that involved a Maserati and a Mercedes-Benz in mid-March.

The collision happened overnight on March 17 in the Queenston Road and Kenora Avenue area.

Police say a 2008 Maserati was travelling at a high rate of speed westbound on Queenston Road when it struck a 2007 Mercedes-Benz SUV, causing the Maserati to leave the road and collide with two hydro poles.

The driver of the Maserati fled the area on foot, leaving three injured passengers behind.

On Monday, the 24-year-old driver of the Mercedes, Jakob Husar of Hamilton, was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Last month, investigators charged the 35-year-old driver of the Maserati involved the crash. He also faces three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and a count of failure to remain at a collision scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

