More rain brings potential for flooding in Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions

Most of Eastern Ontario is slated to see more precipitation in the coming week, which may cause flooding in some areas, according to Environment Canada.

A flood watch has been issued for the Kingston and Brockville regions, whereas Quinte region has been issued a flood outlook statement. A flood watch warns of the possibility of flooding while a flood outlook statement is a less pressing warning of the possibility of flooding in the area.

For its part, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday for most of eastern Ontario, calling for rain to return by early Wednesday morning and to end early Thursday morning.

The total amount of rainfall expected will be somewhere between 20 and 40 millimetres.

Environment Canada says the ground has limited ability to absorb further rainfall, which may lead to flooding.

According to the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority, Kingston and Brockville may see flooding in the coming week.

Due to flooding on the lower St. Lawrence River in the Ottawa region, water levels are rising dramatically in Lake Ontario.

As of Friday, Lake Ontario’s water levels were 33 centimetres above average with the potential to rise even more this week.

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority says Lake Ontario water levels in Kingston and St. Lawrence River water levels in Brockville measured on Friday were very near the peak levels seen in 2017.

According to Quinte Conservation, which covers Hastings and Prince Edward counties, Lake Ontario rose 15 centimetres last week. Quinte Conservation is saying there is a 50 per cent chance that lake levels will rise another 15 centimetres in the week to come.

Nevertheless, Quinte Conservation does not believe water levels will reach the peak levels seen in 2017.