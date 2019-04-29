Man accused in Lethbridge courthouse break in returns to scene of alleged crime

A man who police say has a history of property offences is facing theft and other charges after a series of break-ins in Lethbridge, including one at the city’s courthouse.

The break-ins happened between March and April and also targeted a high school, a dental centre, a credit union and a metal fabrication business.

Police say in most cases, entry was gained by forcing open doors.

Investigators have said that a number of rooms were rummaged through during the courthouse break-in earlier this month before money was taken from a cash box in a library.

A suspect who is known to police in Prince George, B.C., was arrested by the RCMP in Jasper, Alta.

Rodney Bruce Prince, who is 57 and of no fixed address, was to appear Monday in a Lethbridge courtroom.

Police said the stolen property included wallets that contained debit and credit cards, which were used to obtain cash advances.

They said surveillance footage of a person wearing similar clothing was obtained in several of the break-ins and shared with the public and other law enforcement agencies.

A man who was identified by Prince George RCMP was eventually located in Jasper.

Police said their investigation continues and additional charges are anticipated.