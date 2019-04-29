Police investigating after car crashes into Cobourg pet store

Police are investigating after a car slammed into a pet store in Cobourg on Friday around 1 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle allegedly jumped a barrier and slammed into Justin’s Pet Store on Division Street.

“We were all standing here and there was a lady at the counter when, all of a sudden, there was a bang, and dust was flying everywhere,” said pet store owner Justin McClenaghan.

The lady at the counter was treated with minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Initially, McClenaghan said he thought the air conditioner had exploded on the roof, but it was quickly determined that a vehicle had jumped a barrier and slammed into the building.

Police say a woman lost controlled of her car. No charges were laid.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to the building.