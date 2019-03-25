Man seriously injured in ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

A man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following an ATV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continues to investigate the crash, which occurred on Aino Beach Road near Lake Scugog around 7:45 p.m. The area is about 23 kilometres south of Lindsay.

A man in his 40s reportedly rolled his ATV into a ditch and struck a tree.

He was transported from the scene by paramedics and later airlifted by Ornge air ambulance from the Lindsay airport.

OPP have yet to release any details on the incident.

More to come.

