Justin Trudeau at Cambridge Toyota plant Monday for major auto sector announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to the Waterloo region for the second time in less than a month on Monday.

Trudeau’s last visit to the region, which lasted several days, included a feisty town hall meeting in Cambridge.

READ MORE: Trudeau has heated moment when asked to reconcile climate plan with pipeline purchase

On Monday, Trudeau will take part in the press conference at the Toyota facilities which the company describes as a significant production announcement.

According to a report from Bloomberg News, Toyota will announce that it will begin building two more Lexus SUVs at the Cambridge plant in 2022.

The Cambridge plant was the first and remains the only plant outside of Japan to build Lexus automobiles.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says Ontario government will fight carbon tax ‘with every tool’ possible

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was also at the Toyota facilities on March 13 as the company marked a milestone at the plant which builds the RAV4.

The visits from Ford and Trudeau as well as one from Andrew Scheer on March 13 appear to be an indicator that the Waterloo region will be a battleground area in the federal election this fall.

READ MORE: Trudeau slams Scheer over response to town hall question about ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy