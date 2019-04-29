Experienced canoer found dead in Opinicon Lake

After extensive search and rescue efforts, the body of a canoer was found dead in an eastern Ontario lake.

Leeds OPP say they received a call around 8 p.m. on Sunday about a boater who had not returned home after going canoeing.

James Robert Armour, a 65-year old from South Crosby Township, went canoeing on Opinicon Lake on Sunday, but never returned to his home on Davis Lock Road.

Leeds and Frontenac OPP marine units, the OPP snowmobile, all-terrain vehicle and vessel enforcement unit and a military aircraft from CFB Trenton all assisted in the search for Armour.

Armour’s body was found in the water around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, but they have yet to confirm the cause of death.

Police say Armour was an experienced canoer and was wearing a life jacket at the time of his death.

Police are reminding boaters of the importance of wearing life vests, especially during cold water seasons. Hypothermia is a particularly significant risk right now.