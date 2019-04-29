Canada
April 29, 2019 1:27 am
Updated: April 29, 2019 1:48 am

U.S. Coast Guard rescues stranded Canadians

By Network news anchor  CKNW
U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two Canadians off a beach near Tsusiat Falls, B.C., after the stranded boaters made a mayday call Sunday afternoon.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound responded to the call at 2:20 p.m., and being nearest to assist, coordinated a response through the Royal Canadian Command Centre.

A Port Angeles Dolphin aircrew arrived about an hour later, and hoisted aboard the two Canadians — both suffering symptoms related to hypothermia — before transferring the pair to a Royal Canadian helicopter aircrew in Neah Bay, Washington.

The boaters reportedly were taking on water in surf conditions, but were able to safely get to shore.

