7 shot in Baltimore, Maryland, one killed

Seven people were reportedly shot during a cookout in Baltimore Sunday afternoon, police told local media.

Police department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said authorities received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday reporting that multiple people had been shot.

Fennoy said one of the victims has died but that she had no information about the conditions of the others.

The shooting happened on a street in the western part of the city, on 2500 Edmunson Ave.

Fennoy says she has no immediate information on what prompted the shooting or of any suspect or suspects.

Few details about the incident are available, as police are currently responding to the event. The shooting took place near Perkins Square Baptist Church, though it has not been confirmed if the location was connected to the shooting.

