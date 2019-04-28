One dead after two-vehicle Highway 97 collision north of Summerland

One person is dead after a collision on Highway 97 Saturday evening that tied up traffic for hours.

The crash, north of Summerland near Callan Road, happened around 5:50 Saturday evening and involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision.

The road was closed in both directions for roughly three hours leaving long lines of motorists stranded with no alternate detour.

