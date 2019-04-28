Traffic
April 28, 2019 3:58 pm

One dead after two-vehicle Highway 97 collision north of Summerland

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

A fatal collision on Highway 97 Saturday night tied up traffic for hours.

Eliana Bray
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 97 Saturday evening that tied up traffic for hours.

The crash, north of Summerland near Callan Road, happened around 5:50 Saturday evening and involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision.

A motorist stuck in traffic snapped this picture of the long line of vehicles waiting for Highway 97 to reopen Saturday evening.

The road was closed in both directions for roughly three hours leaving long lines of motorists stranded with no alternate detour.

