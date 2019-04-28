Winnipeg police copter tracks burglar after break-in at school

Winnipeg’s AIR1 helicopter was used to help catch a burglar fleeing from a school on Concordia Avenue early Sunday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Winnipeg police responded to a tripped alarm at the school. Police arrived and searched the exterior area while AIR1 monitored the surrounding streets. The helicopter spotted a man walking away from the area and tracked him from the sky until ground units were alerted to his location.

Upon seeing authorities, the suspect immediately started to run, but police caught up with him fairly quickly and he was taken into custody near Consol Avenue and London Street.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest 3 people on break and enter, firearms charges

A search of the suspect revealed a trove of items taken from the school.

Everette Cecil Redhead, 20, has been charged with breaking and entering and theft.