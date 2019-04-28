Floods to continue for ‘several more days’ as Canadian Armed Forces arrive in Bracebridge

The flooding in Bracebridge will continue for several more days at levels that are outside normal margins, local mayor Graydon Smith said at a press conference Sunday as the Canadian Armed Forces deployed troops in the town.

Sixty soldiers and four 10-ton trucks from the Canadian Armed Forces have arrived or are on their way as of early Sunday afternoon.

The troops are helping with sandbags, equipment and resources to support evacuations and the town’s first responders.

“So far, today is a dry day and it’s expected that the next few days will be dry days, and we think that can give us a fighting chance of seeing water levels go down,” Smith said.

According to Smith, Huntsville’s lakes are stabilizing and the flows seem to be reducing.

“The north branch of the Muskoka River seems to be stabilizing today,” Smith said. “The data would suggest that it’s still flowing very, very quickly and at very high levels.

“The south branch is a little bit of a different story. It continues to rise and we’ve been told typically behaves a few days behind the other lakes in the watershed. That continues to be a concern for us.”

According to a Huntsville news release from late Saturday afternoon, the town experienced a slight increase in water levels due to precipitation and expects it to be at least a week before residents see a noticeable reduction in water levels.

Bracebridge road closures:

Beaumont Drive/Muskoka Road 15, from Wellington Street to the end (local traffic only)

Sherwood Forest Road, from Fraserburg Road/Muskoka Road 14 to the end

Ann Street, from Aubrey Street to Wilson’s Falls Road

Colony Road, from 1115 Colony Rd. to the end

Kelvin Grove Park, from the rowing club parking lot to the lower parking lot

Stephenson Road 1, from River Valley Drive to Balsam Chutes Road

Purbrook Road, from 1805 Purbrook Rd. to the end

Fraserburg Road/Muskoka Road 14, from Colony Road to Cridiford Road

Power Point Road, from High Falls Road/Muskoka Road 50 to the end

Santa’s Village Road/Muskoka Road 15, from 363 Santa’s Village Rd./Muskoka Road 15 to Leslie Drive

Cridiford Road, from 1049 Cridiford Rd. to the end

Crockford Road, from Muskoka Beach Road/Muskoka Road 17 to the end

Holiday Park Drive Private, from Highway 11 and Holiday Park Drive Private to 160 metres east

River Road, from Taylor Road/Muskoka Road 42 to Wilson’s Falls Road and Ann Street

Wilson’s Falls Road, from River Road and Ann Street to the end

Huntsville road closures:

Stephenson Road 1 East at the bridge to River Valley Road and Balsam Chutes Road

Szalowski Drive at Highway 60

Hutcheson Beach Road at #51

Ontario Road at #63

Bayshore Boulevard at #700 to West Airport

Cann Street at John Street to Freshco

Ceramic Mine Road North at bridge

Glen Acres Road at Glen Acres Road

John Street at Manominee Street to Main Street

North Lancelot Road at the gravel portion

Old North Road at Silver Sands Road to Fowlers Road

River Mill at the parking by Algonquin Outfitters

Silver Sands Road before Silver Sands Park

Skyhills Road at #536

South Drive at South Drive

Jarvies Road at #132

Bracebridge is at a point where some areas are exceeding the 72-hour emergency supply recommendation and is advising residents to call 211 with an update of their situation.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit advises residents with wells in flood impacted areas to use an alternate water supply for drinking, brushing teeth, baby food/formula; washing dishes, fruits, veggies & other food; or making meals, drinks or ice. https://t.co/1CfcmML8tI — Emergency Management (@simcoecountyemc) April 26, 2019

Municipal water sources are not affected by the advisory.

Water filling stations can be accessed in Bracebridge at 336 Ecclestone Dr. and at 1601 Beaumont Dr.

In Bracebridge, free sandbags for properties affected by flooding are available at 1206 Rosewarne Dr. Sand materials and bags are also available at the George Road boat launch overflow parking lot, on Maplewood Road and on Herbert Court.

In Huntsville, free sand and bags are available at 387 South Mary Lake Rd. and at 7 Burrow Pit Ln. Bags are available at 40 Cairns Cres., and people can get free sand at 815 Muskoka Rd. 3 N. Bags and sand are available at 1265 Aspdin Rd.

Bracebridge and Huntsville remain in states of emergency due to flooding.

