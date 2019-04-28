How Canadians can assist flooding victims in Ontario, Quebec and N.B.

As floodwater continues to rise in several communities across Eastern Canada, authorities have been left grappling with how to deal with the ongoing situation.

Now, several days since the flooding initially began, thousands of residents across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick have been forced to evacuate their homes, and more have had their homes damaged.

READ MORE: ‘Difficult’ days ahead as flooding prompts evacuations, military action in Eastern Canada

A number of communities have declared a state of emergency and several are receiving assistance from the Canadian Armed forces.

With flood mitigation efforts underway, the rest of the country has been watching the devastation unfold.

Here is a list of ways you can help those affected by the floods:

Where to donate

If you are not in one of the affected areas or are unable to volunteer, you can offer assistance by making a donation.

The Canadian Red Cross has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to help flood victims. The organization is helping people to meet their basic needs by providing food, lodging, clothing, personal services and transportation on a case-by-case basis.

WATCH: More ‘conversations’ needed about flood mitigation, Trudeau says

The organization says donations will help those affected by the flood stay safe, warm and dry.

Those interested in making a donation can do so online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by contacting their local Red Cross office.

Where to volunteer

Quebec

WATCH: Quebec Premier François Legault gives update on flooding

In Quebec, the West Island Community Shares has set up a special fund to assist those who have been affected by the flood. The organization is seeking monetary and gift card donations.

In Montreal’s West Island, people looking to help can contact Volunteer West Island at 514-457-5445 to find out where assistance is needed.

READ MORE: Quebec flooding — Broken dike forces emergency evacuations northwest of Montreal

At Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, residents can help pack sandbags, transport them and help build dikes to block out water.

In Laval, authorities are asking for volunteers to help erect walls and to transport sandbags to affected areas from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Centre Acces. Volunteers must be over the age of 18 and be equipped with gloves and closed-toed shoes.

Ottawa

WATCH: Flooding continues in Ottawa

In Ottawa, the number one priority is filling sandbags and supporting homeowners along the Ottawa River.

According to the city’s website, volunteers looking to help can register at the Dunrobin Community Centre at 1151 Thomas A. Dolan Pkwy., at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd. or at Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Dr. (upper parking lot).

The city asks that volunteers not bring their own equipment, except for weather-appropriate clothing, work gloves, closed-toed footwear (ideally steel-toed boots), water, snacks and sunscreen.

READ MORE: Army on the ground in flooded Clarence-Rockland; more flood victims registering in Gatineau

Volunteers must be 12 years of age or older, and anyone under the age of 18 must be supervised by an adult or legal guardian.

More information about volunteering can be found on the city’s website.

Additionally, a Facebook page has been set up to help volunteers and those seeking assistance coordinate.

Muskoka region

WATCH: Flooding in Bracebridge ‘well past’ 2013 levels, mayor says

Further north in Ontario’s cottage country, the towns of Bracebridge and Huntsville have declared a state of emergency as flooding persists.

In Bracebridge, the town’s website says volunteers are still needed to assist with filling and deploying sandbags at Fowler Construction on Rosewarne Drive.

READ MORE: Bracebridge calls in the Canadian Armed Forces in wake of Ontario cottage country floods

Those looking to assist residents the Huntsville are asked to call 705-789-6421 ext. 0 to have their name added to the list of volunteers.

New Brunswick

WATCH: Officials say N.B. floodwaters will slowly recede

In New Brunswick, officials say the forecast calls for water levels to slowly recede in most areas in the coming week.

However, people are encouraged to continue stepping up and reaching out to help as they are able.

READ MORE: Southern New Brunswick still flooded as waters slowly recede

According to a news release issued by the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization on Sunday, those who can safely do so are asked to contact neighbours to see if they need assistance.

Residents can also ask their local emergency measures organization or local authorities what is needed and how they can help.

-With files from Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press