Mamingwey Burn Run participants race for burn victims at Assiniboine Park

Over 300 people took part in the Mamingwey Burn Survivor Society‘s Burn Run today.

Participants ran and walked in increments of 10, five and three km around the perimeter of Assiniboine Park.

Jon Hart has taken part in all five races and was out in the sun again this morning.

Hart burned his right arm and leg so badly that he required amputation following a work accident almost 20 years ago.

“It got burnt so bad inside that they were just destroyed, so they needed to amputate them just to keep me alive,” Hart said.

Shortly after the accident, Hart began meeting with fellow burn survivors, some of whom take part in the annual burn run with him.

“Knowing that there’s so much support, and that we’re not alone, is awesome.”

One of those survivors in Norma Howell, who raised $950 for the burn fund in the lead up to this year’s event.

“I got so much support from the burn fund during my recovery that now it’s time for me to give back,” she says.

The overall goal for this year’s event is $10,000.

“We’re celebrating our accomplishments, we’re celebrating that we’re survivors and we’re thriving. We’re doing great in society and we’ve come through a lot of hardship to rise above,” says the race’s director, Ashley Wilson, who is a burn victim herself.

