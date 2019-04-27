Overnight fire in Fredericton destroys apartment building under construction

An overnight fire in an apartment building currently under construction ended up cutting power to several homes in Fredericton’s downtown.

George and Regent Street are still closed. The Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market had to close today due to a power outage, from the apartment fire. The Market will open tomorrow, Sunday, April 28 from 8am to 1pm. pic.twitter.com/iK6Qpb3caz — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) April 27, 2019

All four Fredericton fire stations responded to a report of smoke at 244 Regent Street just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Over 25 workers battled the blaze well into the afternoon.

NB Power, Fredericton Police and @CityFredFire are on the scene.

Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) April 27, 2019

Roads had to be closed and two neighbouring buildings had to be evacuated.

The Fredericton Fire Department says power had to be turned off for the block because there are high voltage power lines right next to building that were on fire.

“The building needs to be demolished because of the extensive damage done during the fire,” said David McKinley, assistant Deputy Chief of the Fredericton Fire Department.

“It’s a lightweight construction building and the roof and some of the floors have collapsed inward, and so it needs to be brought down so it doesn’t collapse and cause further issues.”

The brand new building is being demolished. https://t.co/c6hjg1Sqqf —

Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) April 27, 2019

There were no injuries.

With files from Megan Yamoah.