April 27, 2019 4:37 pm

Overnight fire in Fredericton destroys apartment building under construction

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fredericton fire crews respond to a blaze on George and Regent streets on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Megan Yamoah / Global News
An overnight fire in an apartment building currently under construction ended up cutting power to several homes in Fredericton’s downtown.

All four Fredericton fire stations responded to a report of smoke at 244 Regent Street just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Over 25 workers battled the blaze well into the afternoon.

Roads had to be closed and two neighbouring buildings had to be evacuated.

The Fredericton Fire Department says power had to be turned off for the block because there are high voltage power lines right next to building that were on fire.

“The building needs to be demolished because of the extensive damage done during the fire,” said David McKinley, assistant Deputy Chief of the Fredericton Fire Department.

“It’s a lightweight construction building and the roof and some of the floors have collapsed inward, and so it needs to be brought down so it doesn’t collapse and cause further issues.”

There were no injuries.

With files from Megan Yamoah. 

