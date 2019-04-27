Canada
April 27, 2019 3:08 pm

Child sent to hospital following fire near Debert

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire on Masstown Road was reported at around 10 p.m.

File / Global News
A family of five is receiving assistance from the Canadian Red Cross following a fire a few kilometres south of Debert Friday night.

The Red Cross says a child required treatment at the hospital as a result.

The mini home was extensively damaged. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency lodging food, clothing purchases and other basics.

