Lethbridge residents gathered at Henderson Lake for annual MS Walk

Amid the gloomy weather in Lethbridge Saturday, plenty of local residents wore their running shoes and outdoor gear for this year’s annual MS walk.

“Canada has one of the highest rates of MS (multiple sclerosis) in the world,” said Amanda Horricks, event coordinator with the MS Society of Lethbridge & District Chapter.

“One in 11 Canadians is diagnosed. It’s a huge issue here. Lethbridge has a huge community of MS here, so we need to be out there supporting people and raising money so that we can find a cure.”

The event was held at Henderson Lake with 53 teams not only raising funds to combat MS, but also to participate in the walk.

Family members of those facing the disease wore a paper with their loved ones name on their back in a show of support as they walked.

“There’s been so much research in MS that has been done,” said Debbie Murphy, a participant who is supporting her husband.

“My husband has benefited from the drugs that he is using that have made a real difference for him, so it’s wonderful to see this support from the community.”

The Lethbridge Multiple Sclerosis chapter hopes to raise $150,000 this year and is accepting donations until May 27 at the local office.