Pierrefonds cancels sports, cultural, entertainment activities amid state of emergency

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has canceled all sports, recreational, cultural and entertainment activities until May 5 due to the spring flooding and the mobilization of municipal workers and facilities.

Ticket holders will be contacted by the city for cancelled events.

A detailed list of affected activities is available on the borough’s Facebook page.

A state of emergency has since been declared by the City of Montreal, with close attention being paid to the situation in Pierrefonds which was hard-hit in 2017.

Pierrefonds borough mayor Jim Beis said the situation remained under control Saturday.

“The situation is stable since yesterday,” he said. “We know that we’ve arrived at the 2017 water levels and we’ve still been able to maintain the area safe from flooding.

“We have one street and some minor flooding in some areas, but where we had 750 or so homes that were affected in 2017 at this level, we find ourselves with about 50 homes that are flooded.”

But that isn’t to say the danger is over. Water levels are still expected to rise significantly.

“We’re not sitting back,” Beis said. “We’re doing everything that we can.”

Hundreds of volunteers, some coming from as far as Toronto, as well as city workers, have been working non-stop for more than a week filling and distributing sandbags to protect homes and shore up natural dikes.

“We’re very thankful for that,” Beis said.

The volunteer effort continued Saturday at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School.

Montreal police also announced the service counter of the local police detachment in Pierrefonds (PDQ#3) was temporarily closed due to flooding.

#PDQ3 : Temporary closure of the service counter. The PDQ maintains patrolling and emergency call response activities in its sectors of Île-Bizard, Pierrefonds, Sainte-Geneviève and Roxboro. https://t.co/bUUCO7WiJq#Floodings2019 pic.twitter.com/ekOxwBqLzB — Police Montréal (@SPVM) April 27, 2019

Patrols and emergency services, however, will be maintained in the area.