Notre Dame
April 27, 2019 12:21 pm

Areas near Notre Dame Cathedral closed to the public due to elevated lead levels: Paris police

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Notre Dame fire likely caused by electrical short-circuit, official says

A A

Paris police say areas near Notre Dame Cathedral with elevated lead levels after the fire that ravaged the famous monument will remain closed to the public until they are deemed safe.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Do we care more about the Notre Dame fire than the Sri Lanka attacks?

The fire sent large amounts of lead into the air because hundreds of tons of the metal were used in Notre Dame’s frame, as well as the church spire that burned and collapsed.

Paris police have advised residents and shopkeepers around Notre Dame to remove any surface dust they see with wet wipes.

WATCH: Notre Dame fire likely caused by electrical short-circuit, official says

The city’s police force said in a statement Saturday that no cases of lead poisoning have been reported since the April 15 fire but most health risks come from long-term exposure.

The statement said precautions will be taken to protect workers when Notre Dame is rebuilt.

© 2019 The Associated Press

Report an error
Lead
Notre Dame
notre dame cathedral fire
Notre Dame Cathedral rebuild
notre dame fire
Notre Dame fire lead
Notre Dame lead
Notre Dame lead levels
Notre Dame rebuild

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.