5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, April 25, 2019

Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.

1 — Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

April 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inlet Park, Port Moody

greatervanfoodtruckfest.com

2 — Home & Decor Lifestyle Expo

April 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Punjab Banquet Hall, Surrey

surrey.ca

3 — LitFest New West

April 26-27

Various venues, New Westminster

litfestnewwest.com

4 — Sensory Friendly Mornings

April 27, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Science World

scienceworld.ca

5 — Refresh Market Squamish

April 26-27

West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish

refreshmarket.ca