5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, April 25, 2019
Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.
1 — Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival
April 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Inlet Park, Port Moody
greatervanfoodtruckfest.com
2 — Home & Decor Lifestyle Expo
April 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Punjab Banquet Hall, Surrey
surrey.ca
3 — LitFest New West
April 26-27
Various venues, New Westminster
litfestnewwest.com
4 — Sensory Friendly Mornings
April 27, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Science World
scienceworld.ca
5 — Refresh Market Squamish
April 26-27
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish
refreshmarket.ca
