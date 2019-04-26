Airdire home show helps rescue dogs find new homes

Going to a home show usually provides opportunities to check out options for things like bathroom renovations and backyard decks.

But visitors to this weekend’s Airdrie Home and Lifestyle Show will also have the chance to look at a much different addition to their homes — a rescue dog, just waiting to join a new family.

Airdrie’s EJ Rescue will have a booth featuring about 20 dogs, with many of the puppies going on parade before the crowd.

“We’re going to be having our adoptable dogs walking the stage,” EJ’s Trina Demeria said.

The rescue group is looking forward to the chance to showcase its animals in an unusual setting.

“This event is really good for us (because) normally we go to dog-related events (where) most people already own a dog,” Demeria said.

“At this event a lot of people don’t have a dog or weren’t thinking they needed one, so they come here and fall in love with the perfect puppy!”

The Airdrie Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, is glad to be able to help the dogs find new homes.

“The home show isn’t just about spring and gardening,” chamber executive director Marilyne Aalhus said. “It’s also about lifestyle, and of course people love their animals. This is just a wonderful addition to our show!”

Visitors to the show will also have the chance to support the rescue group at the puppy kissing booth.

“With a donation you’ll be able to get some puppy kisses,” Demeria said. “The money raised is going to help fund our medical bills.”

The Airdrie Home and Lifestyle Show goes Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 at Genesis Place in Airdrie.