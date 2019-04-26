Manitoba government outlines plans to crackdown on guns, gang activity
The Manitoba government has announced details of its plan to crack down on gangs and guns.
The province says in a release that the strategy includes more than $1 million to support Winnipeg police efforts to dismantle criminal organizations — especially those involved with illegal firearms and illicit drugs.
Other aspects include specialized equipment for the Manitoba First Nations Police Service and development of a database to collect intelligence on gangs and guns.
Manitoba is getting more than $2 million from the federal government to help cover costs.
