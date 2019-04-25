Doors open to new emergency shelter for victims of family violence in Melfort

A new emergency shelter for victims of family violence officially opened on April 25 in Melfort, Sask.

Officials said the project will provide “second stage” housing for clients who are ready to leave the adjacent North East Outreach and Support Services (NEOSS) safe shelter while staying close to personal violence counsellors.

NEOSS executive director Louise Schweitzer said they started helping women and children navigating from domestic violence to a violence-free lifestyle in 1984.

“Through many years of hard work, in 2016 a 16-bed domestic violence shelter began operations … to now be opening this four-unit transition facility,” Schweitzer said in a press release.

“This facility will assist us to give longer-term support to a woman and her children, removing barriers for them and bettering their chances to stay violence free.”

The project has 2 two-bedroom units and 2 four-bedroom units.

“Safe and secure housing is the foundation for rebuilding a better life for victims of domestic violence, a terrible crime that disproportionately affects women,” Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said in a press release.

“Our government is committed to helping victims access stable and supportive environments so that they can focus on building a brighter future. It takes tremendous strength and courage, and we’re proud to help contribute to that process.”

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments are jointly contributing up to $670,000 toward this project.

Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.