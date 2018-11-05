Sask. government introduces domestic violence police disclosure legislation

The Saskatchewan government has been discussing a localized version of United Kingdoms “Clare’s Law” for almost a year, and now it’s coming into effect.

This is legislation that allows police to release information about someone’s violent or abusive past to intimate partners who may be at risk.

Justice Minister Don Morgan introduced The Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol (Clare’s Law) Tuesday, making Saskatchewan the first Canadian jurisdiction to introduce such legislation.

This bill will provide the framework for police services to disclose relevant information to people at risk of intimate partner violence. This will be done through a “right to know” and “right to ask” process.

“We have seen too many cases of interpersonal, domestic and sexual violence in our province,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said.

“If we are able to identify risk and inform those at risk, we hope to help protect people in Saskatchewan from violent and abusive behaviour by a partner.”

Saskatchewan routinely has some of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in Canada, often topping annual statistics.

“Clare’s Law” was passed in the United Kingdom in 2009 and is named after Clare Wood. She was murdered by her partner and unaware of his violent past. Clare’s father was a key advocate in pushing for more police disclosure to protect domestic violence victims.

This is the latest step in legislation involving protecting victims of domestic violence. Other measures introduced include allowing people to break a lease penalty free if fleeing violence and unpaid days off work to deal with the fallout (court, counselling, police, etc).

The Opposition NDP and advocates in the sector have also been pushing for paid days off too, but the government has not moved on that.

The province says that $20 million has been set aside in the 2018-19 provincial budget for domestic violence support and prevention.

