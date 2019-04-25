$235M expansion of Highway 1 through Langley aims to ease traffic congestion
The provincial and federal governments have announced an expansion of Highway 1 through Langley.
A 10-kilometre stretch between 216th Street and 264th Street will be expanded with a dedicated HOV lane in each direction. In addition, the 232nd Street interchange will be reconfigured and a new underpass will be added at Glover Road and the CP Rail crossing.
A new parking lot will also be added near Highways 1 and 17 for up to 150 commercial trucks and 45 passenger vehicles.
Horgan said the expansion is badly needed.
“There’s nowhere on Highway 1 that sees more congestion the this section of roadway that we’re going to be adding high-occupancy vehicle lanes to today,” he said.
“People have been spending a lot of time stuck in traffic, we want to do something about that.”
Between the federal government, provincial government and Township of Langley, $235 million is being put forward towards the project.
Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said engineering work on the HOV lanes is starting immediately.
