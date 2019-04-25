Halton K-9 unit locates stolen vehicle suspects from Hamilton

Two Hamilton residents have been arrested after police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Burlington.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, a Halton Police officer tried to stop a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Plains Road and Daryl Drive area, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

A few minutes later, police say a concerned citizen from the Snake Road area contacted them after the same black truck drove onto a front lawn, where it was abandoned with its engine running and headlights on.

The Canine Unit was called in and located two suspects hiding near the Notre Dame Motherhouse, where a 25-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both from Hamilton, were taken into custody on several charges.

Police say the pickup truck had been stolen from Hamilton and break-and-enter tools were located within the vehicle.