Woman dead after two-car crash in Fort Erie

Niagara Regional Police say a 54-year-old woman is dead after a two-car collision in Fort Erie early Thursday morning.

The female was pronounced dead on scene, according to police, after her 2012 Honda Fit crashed with a 2005 Toyota Corolla around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Bowen Road and Sunset Drive.

The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital and later released.

Niagara Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, extension 5500

