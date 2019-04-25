Crime
Toronto doctor charged with sexual assault allegedly involving patient: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a doctor has been charged with sexual assault.

They say the charges stem from an incident involving a patient that allegedly happened four years ago.

Police say a doctor allegedly sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman while conducting a physical examination.

Investigators say that after a months-long investigation, they arrested 59-year-old Romeo Tan of Kleinburg, Ont.

He’s been charged with one count of sexual assault, and police are continuing their investigation in case there are other alleged victims.

Tan is currently awaiting a disciplinary hearing before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario related to the alleged sexual abuse of a patient.

