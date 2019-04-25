London police appeal for help in locating missing 67-year-old Robert ‘Douglas’ Bell

London police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 67-year-old man, last seen early Thursday afternoon in the north end.

Robert ‘Douglas’ Bell was last seen in the area of Blue Jay Drive and Chambers Avenue, about 1 kilometre west of Adelaide Street and Sunningdale Road, around 1 p.m.

He’s described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5′ 8″, 155 lbs, with short grey hair, balding on top. Bell was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt and grey pants.

Police said they and Bell’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).