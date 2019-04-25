Toronto police apprehend suspect after standoff ends peacefully in city’s west end

Toronto police say a standoff ended in a “peaceful” surrender after a man barricaded himself in an apartment with a gun in the city’s west end Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant and is now in custody.

A spokesperson said officers became involved in the investigation at around 4 a.m. in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive.

READ MORE: Armed and dangerous pair wanted in connection with Brantford shooting: police

“We received information that there was an individual that was wanted in relation to an offence that happened in another jurisdiction,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta told reporters Thursday. “… Officers subsequently attended the apartments in this area and converged on one particular unit believed to have the wanted party inside and information was determined that the male was armed with a weapon, in fact a firearm.”

Brantford police confirmed to Global News the man in custody is 29-year-old Chad Wray-McCombs, who was wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and a variety of weapons-related offences stemming from a shooting Wednesday morning.

Police were also looking for Lori Ruth Ann Staats, 25, in connection with the same shooting. Police said she was apprehended Thursday.

Hold-and-secures were in place for two schools nearby the standoff but those have since been lifted.

–With files from Caryn Lieberman

WANTED PERSON:

Clearview Hgts + Trethewey Dr

-Man wanted on outstanding warrant

-Barricaded in apartment

-Armed with a firearm

-Officers have negotiated a peaceful surrender

-Man is now in custody

*Thank area residents for their patience*#GO741422

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 25, 2019