Fines levied against another former Callway UCP leadership campaign staffer

Alberta’s election commissioner has levied more fines tied to their investigation into Jeff Callaway‘s United Conservative Party leadership campaign, which has been referred to as a so-called kamikaze campaign.

Callaway’s former executive assistant, Jeff Park, has been fined a total of $10,500 for donating money to the campaign “with funds given or furnished by another person.” The fine also covers a donation made by Park’s wife, Michelle, which is also believed to have been “given or furnished by another person.”

Park is the fifth person to be fined in relation to the Callaway campaign, and is maintaining his innocence.

Fines in relation to the investigation now total $31,000.

READ MORE: What we know so far about election commissioner’s investigation into Jeff Callaway’s UCP leadership bid

In March, Former Wildrose candidate and United Conservative Party nomination candidate Hardyal (Happy) Mann was issued three separate fines totalling $9,000 for irregular political contributions to the Callaway campaign.

Prior to those fines, political contributor Darcy McAllister was handed two fines totalling $4,000 for contributions made with money that wasn’t his, while Maja McAllister and David Ruiz were sent letters of reprimand for similar offences.

UCP member Karen Brown was also fined $3,500 for contributing money that came from elsewhere to the campaign.

Court documents obtained by Global News show Callaway and his former CFO Lenore Eaton are each facing a $50,000 fine and two years in prison for violating the Election’s Act.

In February, Cameron Davies, formerly Callaway’s campaign manager, was issued $15,000 in fines for “obstructing an investigation.”

A letter from Alberta election commissioner Lorne Gibson obtained by Global News, dated March 14, 2019, addressed to Calgary businessman Robyn Lore confirms the election commissioner is looking into an alleged $60,000 transfer from a Calgary-based business called Agropyron into the personal account of Davies on Sept. 11, 2017.

A corporate search lists Lore as a director of the company.

Gibson writes his office believes, that on Sept. 11, 2017, “all or significant portions of that $60,000 was directed to the Jeff Callaway campaign in a manner that has been determined to be in contravention of the EFCDA (Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act).”

Global News has reached out to Callaway’s lawyer Ivan Bernardo for a statement.

READ MORE: Jeff Callaway files new court challenge against Alberta’s election commissioner

The election commissioner’s investigation began after allegations surfaced of what’s been dubbed a kamikaze campaign that saw Callaway run in the UCP leadership race to target Brian Jean, Jason Kenney’s main opponent, and then drop out of the race to throw his support behind Kenney.

But emails released to local media, including Global News show ongoing contact during the 2017 leadership race between the Kenney and Callaway campaigns, including Kenney staffers providing strategic direction, attack ads, speaking notes, speeches and media support to the Callaway campaign.

The RCMP have confirmed they are looking into irregular campaign donations made to the Callaway campaign.

Throughout the 2019 Alberta general election campaign, Kenney has denied his involvement in the scheme.

The Alberta NDP, which was relegated to opposition status following the spring election, is asking for answers in relation to the leadership race.

“Jason Kenney has avoided answering questions about his leadership campaign scandals and the associated RCMP investigations at every turn. He must set the record straight before being sworn in as premier next week,” the party said in a release Thursday.

— With files from Global News’ Julia Wong and Phil Heidenreich, The Canadian Press