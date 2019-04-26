This is why Canada’s gas prices will continue to rise

Earlier this month, prices went up for consumers in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick as the federal carbon tax kicked in.

And in British Columbia, the price of gas is slowly inching closer to $2 a litre, resulting in some unsuspecting residents waking up to empty tanks in their vehicles.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, Niki Reitmayer takes a deep dive into the reasons behind the rise of gas prices in Canada and if there are any signs of it slowing down.

