Sports
April 25, 2019 10:14 am

Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime eliminated in Barcelona Open

By The Canadian Press

Félix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their third round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, 25 April 2019.

EPA/Enric Fontcuberta
Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated at the Barcelona Open.

The No. 16 seed from Montreal lost 6-1, 6-3 to No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan in the third round of the ATP Tour 500 clay-court event on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime won just 54 per cent of his points on first serve, well below Nishikori’s 69 per-cent success rate.

The 18-year-old Montreal native had chances, but failed to capitalize on five of six break-point opportunities.

Since Auger-Aliassime and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Miami Open ATP Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event last month, the young players haven’t had the same success.

Shapovalov has lost his last two matches, while Auger-Aliassime is 1-2 in the European clay-court season.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

