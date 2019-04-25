Armed and dangerous pair wanted in connection with Brantford shooting: police

Brantford police are looking for a man and woman in connection with an early morning shooting on Wednesday in the city’s downtown.

Chad Wray-McCombs, 29, and Lori Ruth Ann Staats, 25, are wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and a variety of weapons-related offences.

If seen, the public is asked to call 911.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on April 24, police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call in an alleyway on Dalhousie Street between Queen and King streets.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with a gun wound who was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Mark Whitworth at (519) 756-0113 ext. 2266.

