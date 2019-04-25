Canada
April 25, 2019 12:04 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 12:05 pm

Armed and dangerous pair wanted in connection with Brantford shooting: police

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

Brantford police are looking for a man and a woman suspected to have been involved in an early morning shooting downtown.

Global News
A A

Brantford police are looking for a man and woman in connection with an early morning shooting on Wednesday in the city’s downtown.

Chad Wray-McCombs, 29, and Lori Ruth Ann Staats, 25, are wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and a variety of weapons-related offences.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries in Brantford shooting

If seen, the public is asked to call 911.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on April 24, police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call in an alleyway on Dalhousie Street between Queen and King streets.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with a gun wound who was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Mark Whitworth at (519) 756-0113 ext. 2266.

Brantford police are looking for 29-year-old Chad Wray-McCombs and 25-year-old Lori Ruth Ann Staats wanted for assault and a variety of weapons-related offences.

Brantford Police

WATCH: 3 teens charged with 1st-degree murder appear in Hamilton court

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brantford Police
Chad Wray-McCombs
Crime
Dalhousie Street
Detective Mark Whitworth
King Street
Lori Ruth Ann Staats
Queen Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.