Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Thursday, April 25

Good Morning from Winnipeg Blue Bomber free agent camp in Bradenton, Fla.

The third and final session of the Blue Bombers free agent camp is just underway. And I noticed a few players leaving the field “somewhat gingerly” after yesterday afternoon’s second session. It will be interesting to see if it’s all hands on deck this morning.

Ex-Dallas Cowboy Receiver Lucky Whitehead appeared to be fine — and says he arrived at camp ready to compete both physically and mentally.

And Quarterback Bryan Schor says he’s appreciative of the opportunity and the patience the Blue Bombers have shown him:

Schor, and the other two QB’s, Sean McGuire and Kevin Anderson, have certainly been given the opportunity to show off their arms and passing skills.

Head Coach Mike O’Shea explained why he prefers to go into these scenarios with no preconceived notion that would affect the evaluation process:

And one of those guys is former NY Giants Draft Pick Mykkele Thompson. And the Italian born, San Antonio raised Cornerback and Safety says his introduction to CFL rules was “educational:”

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 will include former Bomber great Ernie Pitts, as well as Receiver David Williams who finished off his CFL career in blue and gold in 1995. Three-time CFL rushing leader and Most Outstanding Canadian Jon Cornish of Calgary, ex-BC-Lion receiving great Swervin Mervyn Fernandez, and former Argo pass-catching great Terry Greer are also going in as players. The newest additions to the Builders category are former Saskatchewan President Jim Hopson and legendary UBC Coach Frank Smith.

It wasn’t enough that both regular season conference champions were punted out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. All four division winners failed to make it to round two as well after Washington was bounced 4-3 in double overtime by Carolina. Brock McGinn was the hero for the Canes, scoring at 11:05 of the second extra period:

McGinn scored in identical fashion to Jaden Schwartz of St. Louis in Game Five versus the Jets when he re-directed a mid-air centering pass off the right wing boards from “Mr Game Seven” Justin Williams.

Schwartz and the Blues begin Round Two tonight, hosting Dallas. Columbus also visits Boston. Carolina plays the Islanders, and San Jose is at home to Colorado tomorrow.

Baseball’s No. 1 prospect is finally getting the call to the big leagues as Toronto is recalling Vladimir Guerrero Jr from Triple A Buffalo for tomorrow’s start of a weekend series versus Oakland. Manager Charlie Montoya says the decision to recall Vladdie Guererro Jr. from Triple AAA Buffalo is a defining moment for the franchise:

Rhys Hoskins of Philadelphia responded to having a pair of pitches from Mets releiver Jacob Rhame sail over his head the night before by taking more than 34 seconds to make his way around the bases after going hard on Rhames in the ninth inning of the Phillies 6-0 win last night for the slowest homerun trot of 2019. So much for speeding up the slow pace of the Great American pastime.

The Goldeyes have announced their annual Open House is set for a week from this Saturday on May 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Shaw Park.

And the Houston Rockets are on to round two of the NBA playoffs after a 100-93 win over Utah to take out the Jazz in five games. Lou Williams’ 33 points and 10 rebounds helped the LA Clippers knock off Golden State 129-121 to force a Game Six in that series.