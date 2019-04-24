QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, April 24, 2019

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Felix Bibeau scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies completed their sweep of the Rimouski Oceanic with a 6-3 victory on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Rouyn-Noranda advances to the QMJHL final with four straight wins over Rimouski.

Joel Teasdale’s goal 20 seconds into the third period was the eventual winner for the Huskies, while Jacob Neveu, Patrik Hrehorcak and Justin Bergeron also scored.

Carson MacKinnon, Alexis Lafreniere and Jeffrey Durocher scored for the Oceanic.

Samuel Harvey made 18 saves for the win. Tristan Berube stopped 28 shots for Rimouski.

Rouyn-Noranda went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Oceanic could not score on their one man advantage.

MOOSEHEADS 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

HALIFAX — Xavier Parent put away the winner 15:33 into the second period as the Mooseheads took a 3-1 series lead over Drummondville.

Raphael Lavoie, Maxim Trepanier, Antoine Morand and Samuel Asselin also scored for Halifax.

Dawson Mercer and Joseph Veleno responded for the Voltigeurs, who will host Game 5 on Friday.

The winner of the best-of-seven series will meet