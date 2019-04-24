RCMP arrest ‘prowler’ carrying wagon filled with stolen items at Ghost Lake Village

A “prowler” was arrested Tuesday night following a report of a suspicious man pulling a cart in Ghost Lake Village near Cochrane.

RCMP officers were called by residents at about 7 p.m. and when they arrived, they found the man — who was wearing what police described as “distinctive clothing” — lugging a wagon filled with stolen property including two firearms.

According to the RCMP, the firearms and various items belonged to residents.

On Monday, RCMP said Ghost Lake Village had been notified by a resident who said their holiday trailer had been broken into. Various personal items, including “distinctive clothing” were also stolen from a camper, police said.

The man, who has no fixed address, was arrested for breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime.

“RCMP take rural crime seriously, and initiatives such as Rural Crime Watch programs make a difference,” RCMP said.

“In this case, nearby residents were alerted to the presence of an intruder into the community which directly led to the arrest of a suspect, recovery of property including firearms and improved safety.”