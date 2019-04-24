Brad Gushue shuts out Kirk Muyres 6-0 in Draw 2 of Champions Cup in Saskatoon

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., shut out Saskatoon’s Kirk Muyres 6-0 on Tuesday night in the second draw of the Champions Cup.

The Champions Cup is the seventh and final Grand Slam of Curling event of the season featuring 15 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams who qualified by winning high-profile events this season.

Also, Regina’s Matt Dunstone scored two in the eighth and stole in the extra end to edge Tyler Tardi of Langley, B.C., 7-6.

In the women’s division, Jamie Sinclair of the United States stomped Min Ji Kim from South Korea 9-3.

Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., defeated Elena Stern of Switzerland 6-2.

World women’s champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland topped world junior women’s champion Vlada Rumyanceva of Russia 8-5.