Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur teases potential band reunion

One of the most iconic alt-rock bands of the 1990s, Hole, may be getting back together for a reunion in the near future if what longtime bassist Melissa Auf der Maur has to say is true.

The Courtney Love-fronted band is best known for a number of its raw and sensitive hits, like Violet (1994), Celebrity Skin (1998) and Skinny Little B***h (2010).

During an interview this month with German magazine Visions — which was roughly translated by NME — Auf der Maur, 37, teased that a Hole reunion may actually be in the works.

She revealed that she had recently met up with Love, 54, drummer Patty Schemel and longtime guitarist Eric Erlandson — all on separate occasions — to toy with the idea.

“I told them of our first encounter at the airport in Seattle and the feelings I had after our tribute event (for Love) last year,” said Auf der Maur.

“We did a few little gigs over the years but nothing substantial,” she continued. “We’re older, we’re mellow. I feel this would be the moment to do it.”

Auf der Maur joined the band in 1994, which marked the beginning of the popular Celebrity Skin lineup that would skyrocket the band to global success. She left the band in 1999 to join the Smashing Pumpkins before Hole broke up in 2002.

Since 2012, she has briefly appeared onstage with members of band in a series of performances, however, as Auf der Maur said, “nothing substantial” ever really came out of those performances.

READ MORE: The Cranberries members reflect on life, music without Dolores O’Riordan

It’s been two decades since Auf der Maur decided to leave Hole, and 2019 also coincides with Celebrity Skin’s 25th anniversary.

Auf der Maur continued to say that band reunions are typically “a weird thing” but felt that it had been enough time since the band split up to warrant a brand-new celebration.

The band reunited briefly between 2010 and 2012, however Auf der Maur was absent for the majority of that time, with bassist Shawn Dailey temporarily taking her place.

“I want a piece of our glory back,” she continued. “Hole was a very good band, and I want to let everybody know it’s important that women in rock music also get remembered…”

“Even if they were in the shadow of their husband,” added the bassist, referring to Love’s late husband, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. “Even though he may have been the biggest rock hero of the ’90s, I still think that Courtney is due more respect.”

Auf der Maur continued: “I know she’s not been in music much in the past since then, but those three records of hers — from punk to the red carpet, from Pretty On The Inside to Top 40 — it’s a fascinating career.

“It was short but it’s one of the most remarkable careers of any woman in rock so I hope she gets her respect. I was happy to be a part of it,” she concluded.

READ MORE: Morrissey urges Canada Goose to stop using fur and feathers

As of this writing, Love, Schemel and Erlandson have not commented on a potential Hole reunion.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis