$1,500 in damages reported after Guelph police cruiser vandalized

Guelph police say officers are looking for a 45-year-old man after one of their cruisers was vandalized on Tuesday morning.

The cruiser was parked on Carden Street just before noon while officers were doing foot patrol in the area.

Police said the officers were told that someone was damaging their cruiser and they returned to find the vehicle with large scratches to all of its panels and a cracked taillight.

Damage is estimated at about $1,500.

Police said they know the person responsible but didn’t identify him.

Once he is arrested, the man could face charges of mischief under $5,000 and breaching probation.