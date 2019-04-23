Shoppers Drug Mart in Guelph, Waterloo region will no longer be open 24 hours

Residents in Guelph and Waterloo region who need a prescription filled in the middle of the night are now out of luck.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations that were open 24 hours a day are cutting their hours to 8 a.m. until midnight.

“Making the decision to reduce hours is never done lightly,” Loblaws, the pharmacy chain’s owner, said in a statement. “We consider the accessibility and convenience for our patients and balance that with ensuring the store is running efficiently and profitably.”

“In our 24-hour Waterloo and Guelph locations, after-hour demand has been so low it is not practical to continue to operate these stores 24 hours.”

Guelph’s location at Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street adjusted to new hours on Monday.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Hespeler Road in Cambridge and at Weber Street and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo have also cut back their hours.

The scaled-back hours at Shoppers Drug Mart appear to be happening across the country.

A spokesperson for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said they regret the loss of the 24-hour pharmacy.

The health authority recommends calling Telehealth Ontario to speak with a registered nurse who is available around the clock.

A Shoppers Drug Mart in Hamilton now appears to be the closest 24-hour pharmacy to Guelph and Waterloo region.