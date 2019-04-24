Man uses grocery bag as mask during robbery, but removes it to carry loot: police

If you’re going to rob a store while wearing a shopping bag on your head as a disguise, you might want to bring a second bag to carry the stolen items.

Police in Australia are searching for a man without a plan who allegedly robbed a gas station while attempting to disguise himself by wearing a blue shopping bag on his head.

Queensland Police said the man threatened the shop clerk with a knife while demanding cash and cigarettes.

Authorities released CCTV footage showing a man entering the store while wearing the eco-friendly bag over his head.

While holding the bag with one hand, the suspect is seen pulling a knife from his pants before making his demands. The store clerk pulls the crash drawer from the register and places it on the counter. The bag-wearing man is then seen helping himself to the cash.

The store clerk then opens a second cash drawer, showing the suspect that it’s empty. The employee then grabs several packs of smokes while the alleged thief removes the bag from over his head, loading it with cigarettes before leaving the store.

“During the robbery, the man attempted to hide his identity by wearing a blue shopping bag on his head before removing it to carry the stolen cigarettes,” police said in a statement.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. Authorities are asking for anyone who recognizes the man to call police.