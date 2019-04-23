Fraser Valley restaurant chain harnesses app-power to launch ‘ghost restaurants’

A restaurant chain in the Fraser Valley has launched a chain of “ghost” restaurants.

Ryan Moreno, with the Joseph Richard Group has opened the seven restaurants, which only exist online.

READ MORE: Ghost kitchens move into Alberta, serve up virtual menus

Menu items are ordered online, cooked at one of Moreno’s 16 storefront restaurants, such as Oak and Thorne, and are then delivered by Skip The Dishes.

“We saw the trend coming years ago,” says Moreno, who hopes to expand the concept across the province and possibly across the country.

READ MORE: Skip the bag lunch: Students opt for delivery over food from home and cafeterias

BC Restaurant Association president Ian Toestenson supports the ghost restaurant idea.

“It’s a great idea,” he said.

“They’re using the capacity they have in their kitchens and creating a virtual brand.”