RCMP investigating homicide at Stony Mountain prison
Stonewall RCMP are investigating a homicide at Stony Mountain Institution.
Police said they were called to the federal prison Monday night, where they found a 42-year-old inmate with life-threatening injuries.
The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.
RCMP continue to investigate, along with help from the Winnipeg Forensic Identification Unit and the Major Crime Unit.
