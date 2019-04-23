Crime
April 23, 2019 4:42 pm

RCMP investigating homicide at Stony Mountain prison

By Online Journalist  Global News

Stony Mountain Institution

File / Global News
Stonewall RCMP are investigating a homicide at Stony Mountain Institution.

Police said they were called to the federal prison Monday night, where they found a 42-year-old inmate with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

RCMP continue to investigate, along with help from the Winnipeg Forensic Identification Unit and the Major Crime Unit.

