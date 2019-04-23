Man dies after jet boat hits rapids, capsizes in northern Alberta river

One man swam to safety but another died after their jet boat capsized in the Bear Creek River south of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Monday.

RCMP said they were called to the river near Highway 668, along with emergency services, at about 2:30 p.m.

“The boat encountered strong rapids on the river and capsized,” RCMP said.

A 45-year-old man was pulled from the river and taken to a local hospital by air ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old man swam to shore and notified emergency crews.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the boat had not been recovered.

Police continue to investigate.