Talk to the Experts
April 23, 2019 2:40 pm
Updated: April 23, 2019 2:54 pm

April. 27 -Living Sounds Hearing Centre

By Global News
Courtesy: Living Sounds Hearing Centre
A A

Imagine a hearing aid that can actually track your brain and body health, as well as stream phone calls, music, and messages from your smartphone.

Don’t miss Talk to the Experts this Saturday, April, 27th  at noon with Living Sounds Hearing Centre.

A registered audiologist will join us to discuss hearing loss and the newest innovations in hearing aid technology. Tune in this Saturday on 630 CHED or Visit LivingSounds.ca to learn more!  Living Sounds Hearing Centre.  Your Experts in Listening.
Report an error
Talk to the Experts

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.