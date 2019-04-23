Mayor Brian Bowman calls for groups to remove controversial speaker from event

Mayor Brian Bowman is calling for the removal of a controversial speaker from an event Friday.

Linda Sarsour, an American left-wing activist, has been denounced as “anti-Semitic” by politicians, activists and scholars. She is one of three panelists scheduled to speak at the Sorry Not Sorry: Unapologetically Working for Social Justice event, being held at The Ukrainian Labour Temple.

Mayor Bowman said he didn’t feel it was “appropriate to provide this individual a public platform to further propagate anti-Semitic views and hate.” He and members from B’Nai Brith and the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Jewish Federation has been pushing for Sarsour’s removal from the panel, however, organizers from the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg and Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute said they were not considering it.

“Other than the usual disputed accusations made against Ms. Sarsour, some concerns were about polarizing or dividing Winnipeg,” reads a statement from the groups.

“The guiding questions/themes for the panel are how to organize across communities/cultures, what role education has in movement building, how to connect across generations, and how to survive and grow through controversy.”

“The best way to avoid division is to commit to the relationship in which we all share as Winnipeggers,” said Tyler Blashko, SPCW board president.

“The best way to remain in relationship is through respectful and caring dialogue.”

Sarsour has come under fire as one of the organizers of The Women’s March, which held mass protests against US president Donald Trump in 2017. Co-chair Tamika Mallory has associations with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is virulently anti-Semitic.

She apologized to Jewish and LGBTQ members who marched, stating the group has made a “commitment to fighting anti-semitism.”

Her apology struck a different tone from one she published a week before, in which she suggested that the criticism of associations with Farrakhan was because she is Palestinian-American, and is a deflection from focusing on the anti-Semitism of far-right political groups.

“They have tried every tactic at their disposal to undermine me, discredit me, vilify me, but my roots are too deep and my work is too clear and they have not succeeded so by proxy they began attacking my sister Tamika Mallory — knowing all too well that in this country the most discardable woman is a Black woman.”

The press conference and statement from Bowman comes on the heels of a targeted anti-Semetic hate crime in Winnipeg at BerMax Caffe last week.

A woman inside the restaurant was assaulted, and the entire restaurant had been vandalized. The word “Jew” was spray-painted on the windows and in the parking lot.